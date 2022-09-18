Advertise with Us
Fiona makes landfall as a category 1 hurricane on coast of Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon

Satellite image of Hurricane Fiona's landfall Sunday afternoon, Sept 18, 2022
Satellite image of Hurricane Fiona's landfall Sunday afternoon, Sept 18, 2022(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Radar data from the National Weather Service indicates that Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 PM AST (2:20 PM CST).

Maximum sustained winds at landfall were 85 mph with a pressure of 986 mb.

Catastrophic flooding is expected across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The entire island of Puerto Rico, whose power grid has been fragile since Hurricane Maria in 2015, has reportedly lost all power.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours while Fiona moves over Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the southwestern Atlantic.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.

Latest track from the National Hurricane Center as of 3:30 PM CT Sunday, Sept 18, 2022
Latest track from the National Hurricane Center as of 3:30 PM CT Sunday, Sept 18, 2022(WMC)

No direct impacts to the United States is expected, but Fiona could indirectly create a higher risk for rip currents across the East Coast as it moves over the southwestern Atlantic.

