Community Summit regarding violence in Memphis

By Sydney Gray
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Community Summit discussed solutions after the past weeks of violence in Memphis.

Church leaders and county and state officials came together to discuss the crime problem at the Greater Temple Church.

The goal was to provide resources and bring families together.

A U.S. Attorney of the Western District said, “What it’s designed to do is to help people deal with kind of those daily things in their life that can cause problems.”

Even a number of community stakeholders, local law enforcement, and several nonprofits proposed ideas to reduce the spread of violence in Memphis.

“Longevity comes through relationships; it’s not just an occasional meeting up but for life now, and how we can add to one another’s goals and objectives to make about a better community and City of Memphis.”

34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
Spencer's Forecast
