Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis

34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
By Walter Murphy
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year.

Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors.

Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected to attend the festival.

The festival hosted over 435 vendors selling homemade goods from small-business owners.

One vendor said, “This is the first time we been here, and we’re really excited about it.”

“The atmosphere, the number of people here, the music. It’s just a really lively event,” said the vendor.

Also, a couple that met at the Cooper-Young Festival said, “Well, my favorite part about this festival is that my boyfriend and I met here in...2018! It is a tradition for us to come. We haven’t been here in 2020 or 2021, so we’re celebrating our anniversary today!”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Tennessee, more than 600 family farms contribute to the commercial poultry industry. The...
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
8 car windows smashed at an apartment complex in Memphis.
Eight cars broken into at an apartment complex

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
Community Summit regarding violence in Memphis
Community Summit regarding violence in Memphis
The Memphis Tigers face Arkansas State Red Wolves at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
Tigers prepare for Arkansas State in college football home opener