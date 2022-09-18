34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year.

Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors.

Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected to attend the festival.

The festival hosted over 435 vendors selling homemade goods from small-business owners.

One vendor said, “This is the first time we been here, and we’re really excited about it.”

“The atmosphere, the number of people here, the music. It’s just a really lively event,” said the vendor.

Also, a couple that met at the Cooper-Young Festival said, “Well, my favorite part about this festival is that my boyfriend and I met here in...2018! It is a tradition for us to come. We haven’t been here in 2020 or 2021, so we’re celebrating our anniversary today!”

