2 victims, including 12-year-old injured after shooting

Memphis Police
Memphis Police(Source: WMC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two victims, including a juvenile, were transported to the hospital after a shooting.

Memphis police responded to a shooting on Ann Arbor Court on Sept. 17 just before 11 p.m.

A 23-year-old man was transported to Regional One and a 12-year-old boy went to LeBonheur.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
