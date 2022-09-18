2 victims, including 12-year-old injured after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two victims, including a juvenile, were transported to the hospital after a shooting.

Memphis police responded to a shooting on Ann Arbor Court on Sept. 17 just before 11 p.m.

A 23-year-old man was transported to Regional One and a 12-year-old boy went to LeBonheur.

There is no suspect information at this time.

