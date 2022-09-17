Your First Alert to a warm weekend ahead of record heat next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry conditions with above average temperatures will continue through the weekend followed by a much warmer trend next week that will push temperatures to break record highs. Fall begins next Thursday, but that will likely be a record warm day as well.

NORMAL HIGH: 86

NORMAL LOW: 66

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 each day along with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Fall begins Thursday with a partly cloudy sky, highs in the upper 90s, and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler but still above average with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.