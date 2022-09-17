Woman accused of trying to run over grandson’s wife

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 65-year-old Batesville woman Friday after they said she tried to run over her grandson’s wife multiple times.

Judge Tim Weaver found probable cause to arrest 65-year-old Janis L. Rose on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member, a Class D felony.

According to court documents, officers were called to the Eagle Mountain Shopping Center around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, regarding a “someone driving erratically through the parking lot, trying to run over” a woman.

Police identified the victim as Rose’s grandson’s wife.

She told police she and her husband had been arguing with Rose “all morning.”

“She exited the vehicle in an attempt to get away from her husband and Rose,” the affidavit stated. “Rose, who was driving the vehicle, attempted numerous times to run over her.”

Witnesses reported several “near misses” and said they heard the victim screaming, “Leave me alone!” as she tried to get away from the vehicle.

“Witnesses described the vehicle ‘speeding’ and driving in an erratic manner,” the court documents said.

On Thursday, Judge Weaver found probable cause to arrest Rose and set her bond at $10,000.

