Tigers prepare for Arkansas State in college football home opener

The Memphis Tigers face Arkansas State Red Wolves at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.
The Memphis Tigers face Arkansas State Red Wolves at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.(Memphis Tigers)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 60 renewal of the Mid-South rivalry between Memphis Tigers and Arkansas State starts Saturday at the newly named Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Tigers had a comeback last weekend in the conference opener against Navy on the road, 37-13.

The Red Wolves came off a loss against Ohio State, 45-12.

The Memphis Tigers last season beat Arkansas State 55-50.

The quarterback, Seth Henigan from the Memphis Tigers said, “It always means more when we’re at home in front of our own people who want to see us succeed. So, hopefully, we just do well and make everyone proud, and just execute in all phases.”

The Tigers and Red Wolves’ kickoff is today at 6 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

