Temperatures still expected to heat up more heading into this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will be slowly fall through the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds through sunset. Winds will be south at 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind will be south at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Highs will hit the mid 90s with a partly cloudy sky. It will not be too humid, but it will be very hot. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s Sunday night.

HOT WEEK AHEAD: Expect more unseasonably hot weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s. Some areas could reach 100 Tuesday through Wednesday. It will remain dry all week. A weak cold front may arrive by Friday with some relief from the heat.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.