Temperatures still expected to heat up more heading into this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will be slowly fall through the 80s with a mix of sun and clouds through sunset. Winds will be south at 5-10mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind will be south at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Highs will hit the mid 90s with a partly cloudy sky. It will not be too humid, but it will be very hot. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s Sunday night.

HOT WEEK AHEAD: Expect more unseasonably hot weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s. Some areas could reach 100 Tuesday through Wednesday. It will remain dry all week. A weak cold front may arrive by Friday with some relief from the heat.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

Airplane goes to Austin
Breakdown: Why clouds cause turbulance during a flight
Fiona expected to become a hurricane as it moves over the Caribbean
Fiona expected to become a hurricane as it moves over the Caribbean
