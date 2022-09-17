More than 22 thousand pounds of frozen beef recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVLT) - Around 22,061 pounds of frozen beef were recalled after a misbranded and unlabeled allergen on Saturday, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The product contains milk, but the label didn’t list the known allergen. The frozen meal is labeled Korean-Style Beef, which is actually a chicken sausage and pepper product.

The following items are subject to recall:

9.25-oz. cartons labeled as “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef” with lot code “5246220320, a “best if used by” date of 04-18-2023 and bear establishment number “34622″ on the end flap of the carton.

Any product that matches this description needs to be thrown away or returned to the place it was bought, USFA officials said.

The problem was discovered when the producer received complaints that the frozen meals contained chicken, according to the FSIS statement. No injuries or illnesses have been reported, but FSIS officials urged the public to contact a doctor if they are concerned.

