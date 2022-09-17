Local businesses prepare for 34th annual Cooper-Young Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ highly anticipated 34th annual Cooper-Young Festival kicks off on Saturday.

Each year, the outdoor festival is hosted by the Cooper-Young Business Association in the Midtown community.

Not only do residents look forward to this event each year, but local businesses say their gearing up as well.

“We’ve got thousands of comics. We have something to cover all phantoms, whether it’s toys, comics, action figures, Star Wars, anything you can possibly think of,” said Harry Koniditsiotis, owner of 901 Comic and Toy.

Eric Friedl, co-owner of Goner Records, said he will be pulling out rare record finds at prices cheaper than expected.

“We’re going to have a lot of one-dollar, two-dollar records out front,” Friedl said.

Visitors can catch some of the outdoor concerts that will be held and stop by shops like Buff City Soap, which will have art and crafts for the little ones to decorate.

Bartender and server for Celtic Crossings Kendel Singer says that for an event like this, it’s an all-hands-on-deck operation.

“It’s gonna be hot out there, we have tons of imported beers that you can’t find anywhere else,” Singer said. “We switched up some things in our menu that are new and not normally how we do it.”

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant will be making its debut at this year’s festival, and employees say they’re ready for the rush.

“We did order a little more extra liquor and everything to have enough for the day,” said Brandon Escobar, assistant manager of Margaritas.

The Cooper-Young Festival begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 7 p.m.

