Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups for tonight.

Friday marks the full slate of games in the Mid-South, and we will have full coverage of the biggest games of the week on Action News 5 at 10 p.m. every Friday night.

These are some games you can expect to see tonight:

  • Briarcrest vs Christian Brothers
  • Grenada vs Desoto Central
  • Bartlett vs Germantown
  • Malvern vs Hernando
  • Whitehaven vs Houston

