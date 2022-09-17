Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups for tonight.
Friday marks the full slate of games in the Mid-South, and we will have full coverage of the biggest games of the week on Action News 5 at 10 p.m. every Friday night.
These are some games you can expect to see tonight:
- Briarcrest vs Christian Brothers
- Grenada vs Desoto Central
- Bartlett vs Germantown
- Malvern vs Hernando
- Whitehaven vs Houston
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.