Fiona expected to become a hurricane as it moves over the Caribbean

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the center of Fiona is moving westward over the northeastern Caribbean Sea, tropical storm conditions are ongoing over portions of the Leeward Islands Saturday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are currently near 60 mph with higher gusts, but strengthening is forecast, and Fiona is expected to be a category 1 hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the weekend. A Hurricane Watch has been issued to account for this potential.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is expected to move near or just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today through Sunday, and approach the southern or eastern coast of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Some brief weakening is possible due to interaction with the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola, but re-strengthening seems likely once Fiona moves over the southwestern Atlantic next week.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible on Puerto Rico late tonight or on Sunday, and within the hurricane watch area in the Dominican Republic late Sunday through Monday. Tropical storm conditions will continue across portions of the Leeward Islands within the warning area through this morning. Tropical storm conditions will reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands later this morning, spread westward across Puerto Rico this afternoon and tonight, and reach portions of the Dominican Republic on Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible across the watch area in the Dominican Republic beginning Sunday afternoon.

RAINFALL: These rains are likely to produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly in southern and eastern Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic. Leeward Islands and Northern Windward Islands: Additional 2 to 4 inches. British and U.S. Virgin Islands: 4 to 6 inches with local 10 inches possible. Puerto Rico: 5 to 10 inches with local 16 inches possible, particularly across eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Dominican Republic: 4 to 8 inches with 12 inches possible, particularly on the far eastern coast. Haiti: 1 to 3 inches with isolated maximum totals of 4 inches. Turks and Caicos: 4 to 10 inches.

STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas in areas of onshore winds if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide Southern coast of Puerto Rico...1 to 3 ft Localized coastal flooding is also possible elsewhere in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds in the Dominican Republic.

SURF: Swells generated by Fiona are affecting the Leeward Islands, the northern Windward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Swells will spread westward to the northern coast of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southeastern Bahamas over the weekend. These conditions could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

No direct impacts to the United States is expected, but Fiona could indirectly create a higher risk for rip currents across the East Coast as it moves over the southwestern Atlantic next week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.