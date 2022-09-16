WWE Smackdown returns to Memphis to open 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WWE Friday Night Smackdown is headed back to FedExForum to kick off 2023.

The WWE superstars will be in the Bluff City on Friday, January 6, 2023.

The promotion says you can expect appearances from Drew McIntyre, The New Day, The USOS, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Ricochet, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 p.m. and start at $20.

