WWE Smackdown returns to Memphis to open 2023

WWE Smackdown(AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WWE Friday Night Smackdown is headed back to FedExForum to kick off 2023.

The WWE superstars will be in the Bluff City on Friday, January 6, 2023.

The promotion says you can expect appearances from Drew McIntyre, The New Day, The USOS, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Ricochet, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 p.m. and start at $20.

