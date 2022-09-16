Woman arrested for animal cruelty after MAS officer found neglected animals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested for animal cruelty after a Memphis Animal Shelter officer found neglected animals in her backyard.

Officers responded to an animal cruelty case on September 15, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. when a MAS officer advised the police they found five dogs almost dead from starvation.

The animals were found in the backyard of the woman’s residence with no food or water.

Officers contacted the homeowner Miyacah Coleman, and she was arrested.

The MAS officers took the dogs to the animal shelter for treatment.

Coleman was charged with five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

