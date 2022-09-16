Advertise with Us
Woman arrested for animal cruelty after MAS officer found neglected animals

Woman arrested for five counts of animal cruelty.
Woman arrested for five counts of animal cruelty.(Memphis Police Department)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested for animal cruelty after a Memphis Animal Shelter officer found neglected animals in her backyard.

Officers responded to an animal cruelty case on September 15, 2022, at 5:15 p.m. when a MAS officer advised the police they found five dogs almost dead from starvation.

The animals were found in the backyard of the woman’s residence with no food or water.

Officers contacted the homeowner Miyacah Coleman, and she was arrested.

The MAS officers took the dogs to the animal shelter for treatment.

Coleman was charged with five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

