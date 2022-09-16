What young athletes should know about concussions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s National Concussion Awareness Day and a Gallatin family is speaking out about the complications of treating a concussion as medical experts continue to study the traumatic brain injury (TBI).

If your child plays sports, this is a challenge you could face too.

Linden Perry is an honors student and athlete at Station Camp High School and trains roughly 25 hours a week. Those long hours of training that came to a stop when Linden hit her head, which caused a concussion. She was a freshman at the time and had to step away from high school sports.

“Being so young to working towards that and for it to all be gone, is extremely frustrating when you can’t get your body to do what you want it to do,” Linden explained.

Carissa Perry, Linden’s mom, says they took her to several doctors for different treatments. Four months later, her headaches, double vison, and other symptoms were getting worse.

“I never realized how disjointed the medical community is when it comes to head injuries. How much of a lack of information there is. How much of a lack of coordinated resources,” Carissa explained.

In Tennessee, about 8,000 people are treated for a brain injury each year. Many of those patients are athletes like Linden. Linden’s mom reached out to Dr. Joseph Maroon, a neurosurgeon who has worked with the Pittsburgh Steelers for 40 years. Dr. Maroon asked if she’d be willing to travel to Florida for a 12-week program to heal Linden’s brain.

“My response to him was I just want my daughter back,” Carissa.

It has been 10 months since the initial injury, and Linden is finally back to playing sports.

“The program that Linden went through is very unique. There’s only one other center outside of Israel and Dubai that has the program that combines physical therapy, neuro phycology, and vesicular training with hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and I believe the key here has been the hyperbaric oxygen therapy,” Dr. Maroon said.

Dr. Maroon says the hyperbaric oxygen therapy helped Linden recover by promoting damaged tissue reparation and blood vessel growth.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.