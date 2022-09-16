Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Unseasonably hot through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few fair-weather clouds will give way to a clear sky by sunset with temperatures in the 80s falling into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph. FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 with a mostly clear sky. Thankfully, it will not be muggy.

WEEKEND: Highs will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. It will not be too humid, but it will be hot. Lows will be around 70.

NEXT WEEK: Expect more unseasonably hot weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s. Some areas could reach 100 Tuesday through Thursday. It will remain dry all week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 9/16
WMC First Alert Weather
Rising temperatures through the start of next week
Thursday evening weather update
Summer heat is hanging on and is on track to set records