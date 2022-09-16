Unseasonably hot through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few fair-weather clouds will give way to a clear sky by sunset with temperatures in the 80s falling into the 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the upper 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph. FRIDAY: It will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 with a mostly clear sky. Thankfully, it will not be muggy.

WEEKEND: Highs will be in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. It will not be too humid, but it will be hot. Lows will be around 70.

NEXT WEEK: Expect more unseasonably hot weather with highs in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s. Some areas could reach 100 Tuesday through Thursday. It will remain dry all week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

