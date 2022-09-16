Tigers vs. UCF end Level in women’s soccer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the American Athletic Conference opener for the University of Memphis Women’s Soccer team. The UofM hosted its old rival, UCF, at the Tigers Track and Soccer Complex at Park and Getwell.

This is a battle of attrition for the Tigers and Knights Thursday night.

As the minutes wear on, the shots got tougher to come by.

Memphis was on the attack from the outset.

Senior Mya Jones was on the run, working the wings for several shots on goal. Each time, however, UCF is equal to the task.

No matter what kind of combinations the Tigers put together, they just couldn’t get one past the keeper into the back of the Knight’s net.

Time was running out with no score on the board, and UCF got a rare chance to get out of Memphis with a victory. Then a corner kick with under a minute left.

Claire Wyville was there to make the save of the night.

The match ends in a Nil-Nil Draw.

The Tigers are now 4-3-2 on the season.

Next match is at Cincinnati Thursday night.

