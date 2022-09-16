Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tigers vs. UCF end Level in women’s soccer

Tigers vs UCF women's soccer
Tigers vs UCF women's soccer(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the American Athletic Conference opener for the University of Memphis Women’s Soccer team. The UofM hosted its old rival, UCF, at the Tigers Track and Soccer Complex at Park and Getwell.

This is a battle of attrition for the Tigers and Knights Thursday night.

As the minutes wear on, the shots got tougher to come by.

Memphis was on the attack from the outset.

Senior Mya Jones was on the run, working the wings for several shots on goal. Each time, however, UCF is equal to the task.

No matter what kind of combinations the Tigers put together, they just couldn’t get one past the keeper into the back of the Knight’s net.

Time was running out with no score on the board, and UCF got a rare chance to get out of Memphis with a victory. Then a corner kick with under a minute left.

Claire Wyville was there to make the save of the night.

The match ends in a Nil-Nil Draw.

The Tigers are now 4-3-2 on the season.

Next match is at Cincinnati Thursday night.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Tigers prepare to welcome Red Wolves to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
SOURCE: JSU Athletics
JSU defense, kicker headlines Southern Heritage Classic win
The Southern Heritage Classic is played at the home of the Memphis Tigers.
Economic boom expected from 33rd Southern Heritage Classic
UofM Women's Soccer
Tiger Women’s Soccer bound back vs FAU