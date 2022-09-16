Tigers prepare to welcome Red Wolves to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a cold Night in November of 2021 the last time the Memphis Tigers played a football game at home. In the 10 months since a whole lot has happened before this year’s home opener.

The home field has a new name, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, but the Tigers hope the results will be mostly the same when Arkansas State comes to town this Saturday.

The Tigers are 11-2 at home in the Ryan Silverfield Era. UofM Quarterback Seth Henigan says the Red Wolves are athletically gifted up front and play a base defense without making a lot of changes.

“They don’t do too much. They just stay in their look, which is 4-down. So, they’re just tough, hard-nosed, and they have good players that are in your face, so we just have to challenge them. Win our 1 on 1′s, and just try and execute,” said Henigan.

“Third game of the season, there’s going to be something we haven’t seen. And just, hopefully, we’re prepared and ready for it,” said Silverfield.

“I’m very excited. This is my first home game in Memphis, to see what everybody’s been talking about with the fans and stuff, with the city,” said Tigers linebacker Tyler Murray. “Just bringing the City together. Basically, it’s something I’m glad to be a part of. I’m very excited to have the first game here.”

For Arkansas State, the Red Wolves come to town looking to do more than just compete against Memphis. Sure, the Red Wolves were on the wrong end of a 45-12 thumping last week at No. 3 Ohio State. But, A-State put up a fight for three quarters before the Buckeyes used big plays to pull away.

The Red Wolves have their own big play man in diminutive receiver Champ Flemings.

Think Calvin Austin in an A-State Uni. Just 5′6″, 155 pounds of blazing speed and elusiveness. Flemings is Top 20 in the Nation in receiving yards with back-to-back 100-yard games catching the football.

“And I think it just shows that on any level on the biggest stage, wherever we have to play against, whoever we have to play against, I think that we’re up to the challenge so that was good to see today,” said Flemings. “We were able to go out there and make some plays and as far as myself, I was able to make some plays, but there’s no moral victories and football like Coach Jones talks about.”

Arkansas State has won four of the last seven meetings against Memphis, but the Tigers are going for their third straight victory over the Red Wolves this weekend.

Kickoff for the Tigers and Red Wolves is 6 pm. Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

