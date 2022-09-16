Shooting on Westmont St. leaves woman injured
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot by a man on Westmont St. near Westwood Park.
Officers responded to a shooting at 7:45 p.m. and found a female that had been shot at the scene.
The woman was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition.
The Male suspect left in a black Toyota Camry and has not been arrested.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.