Shooting on Westmont St. leaves woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot by a man on Westmont St. near Westwood Park.

Officers responded to a shooting at 7:45 p.m. and found a female that had been shot at the scene.

The woman was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition.

The Male suspect left in a black Toyota Camry and has not been arrested.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

