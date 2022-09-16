Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Shooting on Westmont St. leaves woman injured

A woman was shot on Westmont St. Near Westwood Park at 7: 45 p.m.
A woman was shot on Westmont St. Near Westwood Park at 7: 45 p.m.(Source: MGN)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot by a man on Westmont St. near Westwood Park.

Officers responded to a shooting at 7:45 p.m. and found a female that had been shot at the scene.

The woman was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition.

The Male suspect left in a black Toyota Camry and has not been arrested.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
(Source: MGN)
Teacher no longer with school after post about cannabis gummies on social media
Ticket prices vary from $14 to $24 per person depending on the day and age of patrons.
Thousands of jack o’ lanterns coming to Shelby Farms for new fall attraction
CBU issues statement after campus safety officer killed in shooting spree

Latest News

A man steals a 2018 Dodge Charger out of the Wolfchase lot.
Man steals vehicle out of Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot
In Tennessee, more than 600 family farms contribute to the commercial poultry industry. The...
Statewide poultry sales prohibited due to deadly bird flu reported in West Tennessee
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 15, 2022