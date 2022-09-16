Shelby County Clerk’s Office prepares for another week of closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday will be the last day for you to access the Shelby County Clerk’s Office before a full week of closure next week.

Earlier this summer, officials with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office told us all office locations would be closed next week Sept. 19-23 to catch up on an increase in new and renewed plate requests.

Next week’s closure comes almost one month after the county clerk’s first week of closure during the week of Aug. 22-26.

Action News 5 stopped by the Poplar Plaza location Thursday morning. Many people we spoke with said they were in and out of the office after waiting in line for only 30 minutes. Others, just over an hour.

That is a significant difference from people we spoke with weeks ago who told us they stood in line for several hours.

“I got here at 6:20 and it’s about 8, so an hour and 20 minutes,” said Rebecca Badgett.

“It was a great day. I ran into someone I knew. We spent the time chatting away,” said Seth Kaufman. “Everyone has been very nice over here and I couldn’t have asked for better service.”

Again, all clerk’s office locations will be closed all of next week.

Friday all locations will open at 8 a.m.

The Downtown, Whitehaven and Millington locations will close at 4:15 p.m, the Poplar Plaza location will close at 3:15 p.m. and the Mullins Station location will stay open the longest, closing at 5:15 p.m.

We reached out to Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert for comment but have yet to hear back.

