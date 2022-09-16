Rising temperatures through the start of next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a pleasant morning with low humidity and temperatures in the 60s. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid to upper 60s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 92 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will be in the lower 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. Humidity will still be low over the weekend. Low temperatures will be around 70 degrees this weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb at the start of next week, but it still won’t feel muggy. Although the first official day of Fall is Thursday, it will feel more like July. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s on Monday, but will rise to near 100 on Tuesday through Thursday.

