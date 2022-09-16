MAS waives adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) will be waiving adoption fees for available dogs and cats between Friday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept 18.

The weekend event is the result of MAS partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for its National Adoption Weekend.

MAS’s adoption fees cover spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccines, a collar/leash, a customized ID tag, a heartworm test for dogs (with medication if they need it), and a FeLV test for cats.

MAS is open daily from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We’re expecting a great turnout for this event! Please be patient and expect possible delays in taking your new pet home as we make sure they have everything they will need for them to be happy and healthy,” MAS said in a Facebook post.

To learn more about MAS’s adoption process and for links to adoptable pets, click here.

