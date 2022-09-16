Advertise with Us
Man steals vehicle out of Wolfchase Hyundai parking lot

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
On Thursday at 4:55 p.m., Officers responded to a car theft at the dealership.

When officers arrived, the sales manager claimed he saw a Silver Infiniti G37 pull into the lot and stop near a 2018 Dodge Charger.

Officers looked at the surveillance video and found that at 4:30 p.m., a man walked out of the Silver Infiniti G37 passenger side wearing black pants, a hoodie, and a mask, enter the Dodge charger, and leave the lot.

The vehicle was last seen leaving the lot heading Eastbound on US Highway 64, followed by the Infiniti G37.

