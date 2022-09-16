Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man arrested after drug bust in West Memphis

A man was arrested after being caught with drugs in his vehicle and house.
A man was arrested after being caught with drugs in his vehicle and house.(West Memphis Police Department)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after agents found drugs in his vehicle and house in West Memphis, police say.

On September 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Marcus Puliaum at College Blvd near Hino Rd.

Officers searched Puliaum’s vehicle after a strong odor of marijuana came from the car.

Agents found in his vehicle three pounds of marijuana and a loaded firearm.

The drug task force later conducted a search warrant at Puliaum’s residence at Vista Drive and found seven pounds of marijuana and $31,364 in cash.

The money and the marijuana were seized from the residence.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
8 car windows smashed at an apartment complex in Memphis.
Eight cars broken into at an apartment complex

Latest News

Woman arrested for five counts of animal cruelty.
Woman arrested for animal cruelty after MAS officer found neglected animals
2 rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car
MAS waives adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend
Weather
Spencer's Forecast