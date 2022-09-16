Advertise with Us
Makeda’s to re-open shop 10 months after Young Dolph’s death

Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies is set to re-open their shop on Airways Boulevard 10 months after Young Dolph was shot and killed outside the store.

Young Dolph was killed at the age of 36 in November 2021 while he was visiting the cookie shop.

The Airways location has been closed ever since.

The store’s owner Pamela Hill now says they plan to re-open the store Saturday, September 17, after renovating the store. She says there will be a tribute to Dolph at the location.

Hill originally announced the flagship location would remain closed.

After the shooting, the couple was able to continue baking in their downtown shop at 301 Jefferson, which they opened in 2021. An online movement helped them stay afloat after their main location became a crime scene and eventually a memorial.

The location opened in 1999. Pamela and Maurice Hill own and operate the shop known for its butter cookies, a recipe handed down from Maurice’s grandmother.

