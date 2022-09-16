Advertise with Us
Suspect charged in deadly shooting spree goes before judge

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in a deadly shooting spree that killed three people and left three others injured appeared in court again Friday morning.

Kelly is still charged with one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Dewayne “Amir” Tunstall the morning of the multi-state shooting spree.

Friday’s appearance was brief. The judge set Kelly’s next court date for Sept. 27. It will be a preliminary hearing on the first-degree murder charge.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy says during this hearing there will be witnesses and testimony that will aid in the decision of if there is probable cause.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says the investigation is ongoing but additional charges are pending.

