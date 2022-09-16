Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the Hispanic Film Festival.

Vivian also shared this week’s “Latin pride of the Mid-South” list highlighting those in Hispanic community doing great things in the city of Memphis.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Makeda’s to re-open shop 10 months after Young Dolph’s death
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Humane Society Pet of the Week: Martian
Humane Society Pet of the Week: Martian