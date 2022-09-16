How One Health is filling needs beyond medical care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A program through Regional One Health is identifying vulnerable patients who frequently visit the ER.

It’s called One Health. It not only connects those vulnerable individuals to medical care, but also works to aid with other social detriments.

Susan Cooper, Chief Integration Officer for Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the history of the program and how it works.

Cooper said the program has helped to serve over 700 patients and you can help support their efforts.

