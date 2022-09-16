Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive.
A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill.
Luckily, no one was severely injured.
