Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive.

A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill.

Luckily, no one was severely injured.

