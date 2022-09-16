Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Celebrating music legends inducted in 2022 class of Memphis Music Hall of Fame

By Bria Bolden
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City celebrated the newest class of inductees into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Thursday night.

This is the tenth year for the Memphis Music Hall of Fame and the first in-person celebration since the pandemic at the Cannon Center in Downtown Memphis.

“It brings more recognition and credibility to Memphis, and those of us who have natural roots here are extremely proud,” said award-winning Stax Records producer David Porter. “So this is a very special night for me. I have two of the Stax alumni being honored tonight, Mavis Staples and Booker T. Jones, so I had to leave a recording session to come to this. I’m more than anxious to see them honored and recognized again.”

Thursday night’s inductees were honored for their impact on the world of music, many of whom got their start in Memphis.

“It’s one of the birthplaces of what we know is modern music and music in general,” said award-winning composer and producer Scott Bomar. “It keeps on growing. New artists keep coming out of Memphis that create the foundation of what we know as music today.”

The 2022 Class of the Memphis Hall of Fame inductees are:

  • Memphis-born blues and jazz artist Fred Ford
  • Producer and engineer Jim Gaines
  • Singer and Rock ‘N’ Roll drummer. J.M. Van Eaton
  • Musician and producer Billy Lee Riley
  • Producer and keyboardist frontman of Booker T. and the MGs Booker T. Jones
  • Rock legend Ronnie Milsap
  • Former Chair of Elvis Presley Enterprises Priscilla Presley
  • Singer and Stax Records voice of change Mavis Staples

“We don’t let people tell us what to do or how to make our own music, you know, so that’s one of the secrets to Memphis being such a great music town,” said the son of Sun Records founder Sam Phillips, Jerry Phillips.

Thursday’s inductees will be joining a roster of legendary musicians like Al Green, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and so many others.

