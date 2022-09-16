Bluff City Life: Wed., 24 Aug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Back-School Co-Parenting Guide

Eiko C. Harris | Senior Litigation Attorney | Cordell & Cordell, Memphis

5 Star Stories: Fun & Educational Experiences For Children

Northwest Wednesdays: What’s New on Campus

Kelsey Baker | DeSoto Campus Enrollment Specialist for Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Northwest Wednesdays: Common Questions From Students

Helping Families With The Non-Medical Needs Of Critically Or Chronically Ill Children pt.1

Brittany Spence | Co-Founder of Forrest Spence Fund

Helping Families With The Non-Medical Needs Of Critically Or Chronically Ill Children pt. 2

Brittany Spence | Co-Founder of Forrest Spence Fund

Back-To-School Single Parent’s Guide

Eiko C. Harris | Senior Litigation Attorney | Cordell & Cordell, Memphis

