Bluff City Life: Wed., 20 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here's what's in today's show.
Here's what's in today's show:
Chloe Sexton | Owner & Baker at BluffCakes
Bluff City Life Spotlight: How to Support Friends Of The Library
Grants & Giveaways For Teachers & Students
Halla Mustafa | Director of Tennessee at ICNA Relief
Mad Science Experiments: DIY Lava Lamps
Madeline McCain | Community Engagement Coordinator of Adult & Family Programs at The Museum of Science & History (MOSH)
Derrick D. Payne | Founder of 901Live
Larry Springfield | Owner of Sugashack
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Memphis Zoo Facts On Barn Owls
Mad Science Experiments: Elephant Toothpaste
Madeline McCain | Community Engagement Coordinator of Adult & Family Programs at The Museum of Science & History (MOSH)
Sheila Noone | Communications Manager at The Museum of Science & History (MOSH)
