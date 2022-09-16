Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Wed., 17 Aug

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Providing Economic Stability Through Art

Kelsey Dees | Co-Chair of Art for Jobs & Director of Programs & Community Engagement for Advance Memphis

Northwest Wednesdays: Securing Your Future: Worry-Free Of Financial Strain

Dr. Lekeisha Hibbler | Director of Financial Aid for Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Wallpaper Styles To Make Your Rooms Pop

Ami Austin | Principal Designer & President of Ami Austin Interior Design

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

Teaching Man Up: Rise To The Occasion In Education
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 18 Aug
Fundraising For Wheelchair Accessible Van To Teen
Bluff City Life: Tues., 16 Aug
Water Conservation & Preservation
Bluff City Life: Mon., 15 Aug
Prime Roast Next Door Night At Celtic Crossing
Bluff City Life: Fri., 12 Aug