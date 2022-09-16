Bluff City Life: Wed., 17 Aug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Providing Economic Stability Through Art

Kelsey Dees | Co-Chair of Art for Jobs & Director of Programs & Community Engagement for Advance Memphis

Northwest Wednesdays: Securing Your Future: Worry-Free Of Financial Strain

Dr. Lekeisha Hibbler | Director of Financial Aid for Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Wallpaper Styles To Make Your Rooms Pop

Ami Austin | Principal Designer & President of Ami Austin Interior Design

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.