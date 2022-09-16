Bluff City Life: Wed., 14 September pt. 2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Elevate Your Tailgate: Food, Decor, & Games

Kisha Landfair | Owner & Event Planner at K. Landfair Entertaining And Design

Transforming Students & Enriching Communities Towards Excellence

Dr. Don Jones | Dean at Northwest Mississippi Community College, Oxford Campus

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

The Journey To Achieving Weight Loss With Bariatric Surgery

Daria Lawrence | Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Patient at Methodist Medical Group

