Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Wed., 14 September pt. 2

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Elevate Your Tailgate: Food, Decor, & Games

Kisha Landfair | Owner & Event Planner at K. Landfair Entertaining And Design

Transforming Students & Enriching Communities Towards Excellence

Dr. Don Jones | Dean at Northwest Mississippi Community College, Oxford Campus

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

The Journey To Achieving Weight Loss With Bariatric Surgery

Daria Lawrence | Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Patient at Methodist Medical Group

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
8 car windows smashed at an apartment complex in Memphis.
Eight cars broken into at an apartment complex

Latest News

A Sparkly Night Out With 'Almost Elton John'
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 15 September
Cancer Blows
Bluff City Life: CancerBlows Special
Overton Park Shell: The Epicenter Of Blues & Rock 'N' Roll
Bluff City Life: Tues., 13 September
901 Kick-Off Game
Bluff City Life: Mon., 12 September