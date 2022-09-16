Bluff City Life: CancerBlows Special

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This 30-minute special is dedicated to CancerBlows. An annual event once spearheaded by the late Ryan Anthony, famed trumpeter. Now, his widow, Niki, continues it in his honor raising funds to support cancer research. In this episode, hear from Ryan’s friends, acclaimed musicians in Memphis and abroad, about the impact this event will have on the Mid-South and beyond.

Bluff City Life CancerBlows pt. 1

Bluff City Life CancerBlows pt. 2

Bluff City Life CancerBlows pt. 3

2022 Special Benefit Concert is September 24th at The Cannon Center

Tickets can be purchased here.

Niki Anthony | Executive Director of CancerBlows & The Ryan Anthony Foundation

Gary Beard Pianist & Conductor

David Spencer | Professor of Trumpet, Faculty Fellow for Strategic Initiatives at University of Memphis

Robert Moody | Music Director at Memphis Symphony Orchestra

Josef Burgstaller | International Trumpet Soloist & Professor of Trumpet at The University of Arizona

Sponsored by CancerBlows / The Ryan Anthony Foundation

