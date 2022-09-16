Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: CancerBlows Special

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This 30-minute special is dedicated to CancerBlows. An annual event once spearheaded by the late Ryan Anthony, famed trumpeter. Now, his widow, Niki, continues it in his honor raising funds to support cancer research. In this episode, hear from Ryan’s friends, acclaimed musicians in Memphis and abroad, about the impact this event will have on the Mid-South and beyond.

Bluff City Life CancerBlows pt. 1

Bluff City Life CancerBlows pt. 2

Bluff City Life CancerBlows pt. 3

2022 Special Benefit Concert is September 24th at The Cannon Center

Tickets can be purchased here.

  • Niki Anthony | Executive Director of CancerBlows & The Ryan Anthony Foundation
  • Gary Beard Pianist & Conductor
  • David Spencer | Professor of Trumpet, Faculty Fellow for Strategic Initiatives at University of Memphis
  • Robert Moody | Music Director at Memphis Symphony Orchestra
  • Josef Burgstaller | International Trumpet Soloist & Professor of Trumpet at The University of Arizona

Sponsored by CancerBlows / The Ryan Anthony Foundation

