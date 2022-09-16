Bluff City Life: Wed., 07 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Just Heal, Bro: Finding Strength In Vulnerability

Lamman Rucker | Actor, Health Advocate, & Speaker for Just Heal, Bro

“Where Southern Desserts Meet Creamy Ice Cream”

Liz Rogers | Executive Chef at Creamalacious Artisan Ice Cream

Celebrating Our Latin Soul

Monica Sanchez | Artistic Director at Cazateatro

Emily Hefley | Programming Director at Germantown Performing Arts Center

The Future Of The Latinx Community

Sergio Garcia | Emerging Filmmaker

Jay Barnett | Mental Health Therapist & Author | Just Heal, Bro

How To Begin Your Health Sciences Career

Stephanie Mullins, DNSC, ACNP, APRN-BC | Dean of School of Health Sciences at Northwest Mississippi Community College

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Mastering The Power Of Effective Communication

Tammy Gaitor-Miller | CEO of Bluff City Leadership

