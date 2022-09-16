Bluff City Life: Wed., 07 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Just Heal, Bro: Finding Strength In Vulnerability
Lamman Rucker | Actor, Health Advocate, & Speaker for Just Heal, Bro
“Where Southern Desserts Meet Creamy Ice Cream”
Liz Rogers | Executive Chef at Creamalacious Artisan Ice Cream
Monica Sanchez | Artistic Director at Cazateatro
Emily Hefley | Programming Director at Germantown Performing Arts Center
The Future Of The Latinx Community
Sergio Garcia | Emerging Filmmaker
Jay Barnett | Mental Health Therapist & Author | Just Heal, Bro
How To Begin Your Health Sciences Career
Stephanie Mullins, DNSC, ACNP, APRN-BC | Dean of School of Health Sciences at Northwest Mississippi Community College
Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College
Mastering The Power Of Effective Communication
Tammy Gaitor-Miller | CEO of Bluff City Leadership
