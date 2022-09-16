Bluff City Life: Tues., 26 July

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Curlz For Girlz: Free Back-To-School Hairstyles

Ouida Rand | Owner of Jolie Hair Studio

97th National Bar Association Convention Hosted In Memphis

Judge Carlos E. Moore | President of the National Bar Association

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Gina’s Downtown Trolley Ride

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Inside Hu. Hotel

huhotelmemphis.com

Meet The Man Behind The Mic On Memphis Radio

Ron Olson | 104.5 Morning Show Host | Folk Artist Painter

Memphis Folk Art Made By Memphis Radio Host

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Cocktail Corner

Hunter Coleman | Head Mixologist at Bari Ristorante E Enoteca

