Bluff City Life: Tues., 26 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Here's what's in today's show:
Curlz For Girlz: Free Back-To-School Hairstyles
Ouida Rand | Owner of Jolie Hair Studio
97th National Bar Association Convention Hosted In Memphis
Judge Carlos E. Moore | President of the National Bar Association
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Gina’s Downtown Trolley Ride
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Inside Hu. Hotel
Meet The Man Behind The Mic On Memphis Radio
Ron Olson | 104.5 Morning Show Host | Folk Artist Painter
Memphis Folk Art Made By Memphis Radio Host
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Cocktail Corner
Hunter Coleman | Head Mixologist at Bari Ristorante E Enoteca
