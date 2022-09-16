Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tues., 16 Aug

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Fundraising For Wheelchair Accessible Van To Teen

Michael Abbott Jr. | Actor

Click here to donate: GoFundMe: Wheelchair Van For Tony

Spreading A Little Love To Memphis-Area Educators

Cody Little | Founder of Love a Little Foundation

Dr. Melissa Collins | Educator for 24 Years with Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Making The Menu: How To Build A Catering Business

Tanocha Thedford | Owner & Chef of Big Momma’s & Granny’s Catering

Creating Exciting Opportunities For 901 Youth

Paul Young | President & CEO of Downtown Memphis Commission

Rebecca Best | Vice President Sustainability of Material Bank

The Journey To Economic Inclusion

Jozelle Booker | President & CEO of The Mid-South Minority Business Council Continuum

Slam Dunk With The Litter League: Making Memphis Beautiful

Adriane Hall | Program Director for Memphis City Beautiful

Hot Seat: How To Protect Your Car Overheating

Jimmy Turner | Owner of Christian Brothers Automotive

