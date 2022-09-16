Bluff City Life: Tues., 13 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
John Paul Keith | Musician at Rhythm of the City Band
5 Star Stories: Overton Park Shell: The Epicenter Of Blues & Rock ‘N’ Roll
Overton Park Shell Fall Lineup
Lar’Juanette Williams | Executive Director at Memphis Black Arts Alliance
Kiamesha Wilson | Owner of Kaye’s Pints & Scoops
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Setting The Stage With Orpheum Theatre
Cultivating The Arts Community Through Music
Jesse Davis | Communications Manager for Crosstown Arts
Jenny Davis | Music Department Manager for Crosstown Arts
How Can You Walk Away | John Paul Keith
