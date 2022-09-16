Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tues., 13 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Concerts In The Grove At GPAC

John Paul Keith | Musician at Rhythm of the City Band

5 Star Stories: Overton Park Shell: The Epicenter Of Blues & Rock ‘N’ Roll

Click here for 5 Star Stories

Overton Park Shell Fall Lineup

Lar’Juanette Williams | Executive Director at Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Ice Cream Made With Soul

Kiamesha Wilson | Owner of Kaye’s Pints & Scoops

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Setting The Stage With Orpheum Theatre

orpheum-memphis.com

Cultivating The Arts Community Through Music

Jesse Davis | Communications Manager for Crosstown Arts

Jenny Davis | Music Department Manager for Crosstown Arts

How Can You Walk Away | John Paul Keith

John Paul Keith | Musician at Rhythm of the City Band

