Bluff City Life: Tues., 06 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

33rd Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration

Fred Jones | Founder of Southern Heritage Classic

Bluff City Life Special: A Sanctuary For Songwriters

southmainsounds.com

Recognizing Members Of The Latinx Community

Talia Palacio | Manager of Multicultural Affairs at Rust College

Closing the Racial Wealth Gap In Memphis

Larissa Gregory | Executive Director for LITE Memphis

Hitting The Greens For Good

John Webb | President of Tri-South Cigna

Bluff City Life Special: The Inventor Of The Lowebow Guitar

Xanadu Music & Books

Celebrating Eclectic Tablescapes For Every Occasion

Kathrine Godoy | Event Chair at Celebrations in Table Design

Traci Strickland | President of the Junior League of Memphis

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.