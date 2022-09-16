Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tues., 06 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

33rd Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration

Fred Jones | Founder of Southern Heritage Classic

Bluff City Life Special: A Sanctuary For Songwriters

southmainsounds.com

Recognizing Members Of The Latinx Community

Talia Palacio | Manager of Multicultural Affairs at Rust College

Closing the Racial Wealth Gap In Memphis

Larissa Gregory | Executive Director for LITE Memphis

Hitting The Greens For Good

John Webb | President of Tri-South Cigna

Bluff City Life Special: The Inventor Of The Lowebow Guitar

Xanadu Music & Books

Celebrating Eclectic Tablescapes For Every Occasion

Kathrine Godoy | Event Chair at Celebrations in Table Design

Traci Strickland | President of the Junior League of Memphis

