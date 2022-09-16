Bluff City Life: Tues., 06 September
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
33rd Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration
Fred Jones | Founder of Southern Heritage Classic
Bluff City Life Special: A Sanctuary For Songwriters
Recognizing Members Of The Latinx Community
Talia Palacio | Manager of Multicultural Affairs at Rust College
Closing the Racial Wealth Gap In Memphis
Larissa Gregory | Executive Director for LITE Memphis
John Webb | President of Tri-South Cigna
Bluff City Life Special: The Inventor Of The Lowebow Guitar
Celebrating Eclectic Tablescapes For Every Occasion
Kathrine Godoy | Event Chair at Celebrations in Table Design
Traci Strickland | President of the Junior League of Memphis
