Bluff City Life: Tue., 19 July
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Intervention & Prevention Of Gun Violence
Susan Deason | Executive Director of Memphis Allies
Jevonte Porter | Assistant Director of Community Relations for Memphis Allies
Creating A Safer Memphis By Reducing Gun Violence
Fashion-Forward Jewelry From Driftwood
Caroline Smith | Co-Founder of 901Drift
Phillip Smith | Co-Founder of 901Drift
5 Star Stories: Visiting Memphis’ Iconic Sweet Spot
Crafting Babalu’s Speciality CBD Cocktail Part 1
Michelle “Lav” Laverty | Mixologist at Babalu
Crafting Babalu’s Speciality CBD Cocktail Part 2
Michelle “Lav” Laverty | Mixologist at Babalu
