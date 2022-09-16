Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Tue., 19 July

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Intervention & Prevention Of Gun Violence

Susan Deason | Executive Director of Memphis Allies

Jevonte Porter | Assistant Director of Community Relations for Memphis Allies

Creating A Safer Memphis By Reducing Gun Violence

Susan Deason | Executive Director of Memphis Allies

Jevonte Porter | Assistant Director of Community Relations for Memphis Allies

Top Summer Gadgets

momsanity.com

Fashion-Forward Jewelry From Driftwood

Caroline Smith | Co-Founder of 901Drift

Phillip Smith | Co-Founder of 901Drift

5 Star Stories: Visiting Memphis’ Iconic Sweet Spot

Click here for 5 Star Stories

Crafting Babalu’s Speciality CBD Cocktail Part 1

Michelle “Lav” Laverty | Mixologist at Babalu

Crafting Babalu’s Speciality CBD Cocktail Part 2

Michelle “Lav” Laverty | Mixologist at Babalu

