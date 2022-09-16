Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 28 July pt. 2

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Turning Hardships Into Sweet Treats

Tommie Marshall III | Owner & Chef of Mama Pug’s Sensational Sweets

Sensational Sweets From A Southern Patisserie

Tommie Marshall III | Owner & Chef of Mama Pug’s Sensational Sweets

The Value In Voting For A Better Memphis

Linda Phillips | Administrator of Shelby County Election Commission

Come Together In The Fight Against Cancer

Sally Archibald | 10-Year Ovarian Cancer Survivor & Co-Chair of Fight On

Sponsored by West Cancer Center

