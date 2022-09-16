Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 28 July pt. 1

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Sep. 16, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Girls Inc Receives 8-Million Dollar Grant

Lisa Moore | President & CEO of Girls Inc. of Memphis

Drop Off New Backpacks At YMCA Or Incredible Pizza

Mary Olds, MBA | VO of Strategic Relationships, Youth Development of YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South

YMCA Fitness Options for All

Kimberly Graham | Center Director of Church Health YMCA

Sponsored by YMCA of Greater Memphis

Cooling Down With Italian Ice

Troy Davis Jr | Owner of Groovy Italian Ice, LLC

