Bluff City Life: Thurs., 28 July pt. 1
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Girls Inc Receives 8-Million Dollar Grant
Lisa Moore | President & CEO of Girls Inc. of Memphis
Drop Off New Backpacks At YMCA Or Incredible Pizza
Mary Olds, MBA | VO of Strategic Relationships, Youth Development of YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South
Kimberly Graham | Center Director of Church Health YMCA
Sponsored by YMCA of Greater Memphis
Troy Davis Jr | Owner of Groovy Italian Ice, LLC
