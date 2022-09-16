Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 25 Aug

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bringing The 901 Together To Empower Women

Dr. Karren D. Todd | Executive Director of Power Ministries, Inc.

Mid-South Hero: Anne Holzemer

Click Here to Nominate a Mid-South Hero.

Black Millennials 4 Flint

Latricea Adams, MAT, EDS | White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council Appointee | blackmillennials4flint.org

How Fresh Produce Can Detoxify Lead In Water

Latricea Adams, MAT, EDS | White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council Appointee | blackmillennials4flint.org

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Willistine Myrick Retires From 44-Year-Old Business In South Memphis

A Heart To Help Those In Need Overseas

Don Farrell | St. Patrick Catholic Church

Supporting The Tanzanian Medical Clinic

Don Farrell | St. Patrick Catholic Church

