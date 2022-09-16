Bluff City Life: Thurs., 18 Aug
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Impacting The Future Of Greater Memphis
Reggie Crenshaw | President & CEO of Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis
9/11 Days Of Service & Community Wellness Events
Creative Couple Using Graphic Novels To Inspire Future Generations
Janet Wade | Co-Owner of MAW Productions
Martheus Wade | Co-Owner of MAW Productions
Bilingual Storytime: Cuentitos Bilingues At Crosstown Concourse
Anna Guthrie | Outreach Specialist for Memphis Public Libraries
Teaching Man Up: Rise To The Occasion In Education pt. 1
Dr. Patrick Washington | Founder & Executive Director for Man Up Teacher Fellowship
Teaching Man Up: Rise To The Occasion In Education pt. 2
Dr. Patrick Washington | Founder & Executive Director for Man Up Teacher Fellowship
