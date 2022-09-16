Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 18 Aug

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Impacting The Future Of Greater Memphis

Reggie Crenshaw | President & CEO of Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis

9/11 Days Of Service & Community Wellness Events

Reggie Crenshaw | President & CEO of Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis

Mid-South Hero: Ladell Beamon

Click Here to Nominate a Mid-South Hero.

Creative Couple Using Graphic Novels To Inspire Future Generations

Janet Wade | Co-Owner of MAW Productions

Martheus Wade | Co-Owner of MAW Productions

Bilingual Storytime: Cuentitos Bilingues At Crosstown Concourse

Anna Guthrie | Outreach Specialist for Memphis Public Libraries

Teaching Man Up: Rise To The Occasion In Education pt. 1

Dr. Patrick Washington | Founder & Executive Director for Man Up Teacher Fellowship

Teaching Man Up: Rise To The Occasion In Education pt. 2

Dr. Patrick Washington | Founder & Executive Director for Man Up Teacher Fellowship

