Bluff City Life: Thurs., 15 September

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Sparkly Night Out With ‘Almost Elton John’

Almost Elton John | @Almost_EltonJohn

Rocking Out At Mighty Roots Music Fest

Howard Stovall | Founder of Mighty Roots Music Festival

Celebrating 50 Years Of The Pink Palace Crafts Fair

Skip Wilbur | Past-President of The Mid-South Woodturners Guild

Wonders In Art Through Woodturning

Skip Wilbur | Past-President of The Mid-South Woodturners Guild

A Mission To Improve Memphis With Positive Change

Jerred Price | Commissioner of the City of Memphis & Memphis City Beautiful

A Focus On Children & Families To Strengthen Memphis Part 1

Alicia Norman | Director of NEXT Memphis

A Focus On Children & Families To Strengthen Memphis Part 2

Alicia Norman | Director of NEXT Memphis

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.