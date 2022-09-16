Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 15 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

A Sparkly Night Out With ‘Almost Elton John’

Almost Elton John | @Almost_EltonJohn

Rocking Out At Mighty Roots Music Fest

Howard Stovall | Founder of Mighty Roots Music Festival

Celebrating 50 Years Of The Pink Palace Crafts Fair

Skip Wilbur | Past-President of The Mid-South Woodturners Guild

Wonders In Art Through Woodturning

Skip Wilbur | Past-President of The Mid-South Woodturners Guild

A Mission To Improve Memphis With Positive Change

Jerred Price | Commissioner of the City of Memphis & Memphis City Beautiful

A Focus On Children & Families To Strengthen Memphis Part 1

Alicia Norman | Director of NEXT Memphis

A Focus On Children & Families To Strengthen Memphis Part 2

Alicia Norman | Director of NEXT Memphis

