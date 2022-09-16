Bluff City Life: Thurs., 11 Aug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Saluting New Leadership At Soulsville, U.S.A

Pat Mitchell Worley | President & CEO of Soulsville Foundation

Isaac Daniel | Executive Director for STAX Music Academy

Pushing The Limits With Petals

Nakeisha Green | Owner of Petals Studio

Diversity In Law: The Need For More Representation

Judge Mablean Ephriam

Running Towards Youth Empowerment

Kelly Jo Graves | Board Chair & Past Coach for Girls on the Run, Memphis

Mia-Miracle Craig | Program Assistant & Past Participant for Girls on the Run, Memphis

Creating Steam In Steam & Arts

Lily K. Donaldson | Director of Art Technically

Creating Color-Changing Slime

Lily K. Donaldson | Director of Art Technically

Family-Fun Found In DeSoto County

Kim Terrell | Executive Director for DeSoto County Tourism

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.