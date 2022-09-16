Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 01 September

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Kortland Whalum Star In Theatre Memphis Production ‘Guys And Dolls’

Korland Whalum | Musician | @KortlandWhalum

Talking All Things Music With Kortland Whalum

Korland Whalum | Musician | @KortlandWhalum

Unique Memphis Themed Mocktails

David Quarles | Influencer | davidquarlesiv.com

Finding The Inspiration To Embark On Your Dreams

Tessa Blakney | Owner at Silk N Honey Boutique

Celebrating Memphis Neighborhoods With ‘A Taste Of Memphis’ Part 1

Joyce Cox | Office of Neighborhood Engagement at City of Memphis

Celebrating Memphis Neighborhoods With ‘A Taste Of Memphis’ Part 2

Chef Justin Ballard | Chef at Taste of Memphis

Encouraging Girls To Set Their Eyes On The Sky & Learn About Careers In Aviation

Lisa Williams | President of Memphis Belles Aviation

