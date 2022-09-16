Bluff City Life: Mon., 22 Aug
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Identifying Financial Crisis On The Rise
Rita W. Green, Ed.D. | Educator and Author of “How to Survive a Personal Financial Pandemic” | gradesllc.com
Elisabeth Leamy | Emmy-Winning Consumer Advocate
My Bluff City Life: Jarvis Hughes
Supporting Schools Via Full Stomachs & Supplies
Sheleah Harris | Corporate Affairs Manager for The Kroger Co.
Sponsored by The Kroger Co.
Storytime Meet & Greet At Memphis Zoo
Courtney Shaw | Outreach Manager at Memphis Public Libraries
Bluff City Life Spotlight: Burmese Pythons at Memphis Zoo
Surviving A Personal Financial Pandemic
Rita W. Green, Ed.D. | Educator and Author of “How to Survive a Personal Financial Pandemic” | gradesllc.com
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.