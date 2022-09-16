Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bluff City Life: Mon., 22 Aug

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Identifying Financial Crisis On The Rise

Rita W. Green, Ed.D. | Educator and Author of “How to Survive a Personal Financial Pandemic” | gradesllc.com

Saving On The Cost Of College

Elisabeth Leamy | Emmy-Winning Consumer Advocate

My Bluff City Life: Jarvis Hughes

Supporting Schools Via Full Stomachs & Supplies

Sheleah Harris | Corporate Affairs Manager for The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Storytime Meet & Greet At Memphis Zoo

Courtney Shaw | Outreach Manager at Memphis Public Libraries

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Burmese Pythons at Memphis Zoo

Surviving A Personal Financial Pandemic

Rita W. Green, Ed.D. | Educator and Author of “How to Survive a Personal Financial Pandemic” | gradesllc.com

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Takirra Milam, 15.
MPD: 15-year-old last seen before school found one week later
MLK Prep High School
16-year-old jumped through classroom window with gun
FedEx is currently expecting revenue of $23.5 billion to $24.0 billion, earnings per diluted...
FedEx closes offices, parks aircraft after poor quarterly earnings report
Makallie Durham
Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old
Chick-Fil-A employee Mykel Gordon ran over to stop a carjacking after he heard a mother scream...
WATCH: Chick-Fil-A worker helps mom with baby avoid carjacking

Latest News

P-Valley Actor, Bertram Williams Jr, Shares His Journey To Working On-Screen
Bluff City Life: Fri., 19 Aug
Teaching Man Up: Rise To The Occasion In Education
Bluff City Life: Thurs., 18 Aug
Wallpaper Styles To Make Your Rooms Pop
Bluff City Life: Wed., 17 Aug
Fundraising For Wheelchair Accessible Van To Teen
Bluff City Life: Tues., 16 Aug