Bluff City Life: Mon., 22 Aug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Identifying Financial Crisis On The Rise

Rita W. Green, Ed.D. | Educator and Author of “How to Survive a Personal Financial Pandemic” | gradesllc.com

Saving On The Cost Of College

Elisabeth Leamy | Emmy-Winning Consumer Advocate

My Bluff City Life: Jarvis Hughes

Supporting Schools Via Full Stomachs & Supplies

Sheleah Harris | Corporate Affairs Manager for The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Storytime Meet & Greet At Memphis Zoo

Courtney Shaw | Outreach Manager at Memphis Public Libraries

Bluff City Life Spotlight: Burmese Pythons at Memphis Zoo

Surviving A Personal Financial Pandemic

Rita W. Green, Ed.D. | Educator and Author of “How to Survive a Personal Financial Pandemic” | gradesllc.com

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.