Bluff City Life: Mon., 15 Aug

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Level Up: The MidSouth Leadership Summit

Kaylon Bradford | Director of Leadership Programs for New Memphis

Farm Burger’s Specialty Celebrating Ja Morant

Dan Tain | Farm Burger

Andy’s Adventure: Memphis’ Only Selfie Studio

Tasche Social Gallery

Boost Your Shopping Experience With Big Savings

Andrea Tyson | Vice President of Operations of The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Water Conservation & Preservation pt.1

Keith Cole | Executive Director of Wolf River Conservancy

Water Conservation & Preservation pt. 2

Kelsey Hamilton | Chief Development Officer for Wolf River Conservancy

Bluff City Vibes: Blackwater Trio

